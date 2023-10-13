Two Flintshire women jailed for affray after vulnerable man stabbed in a ‘frenzied’ attack in Rhyl

Six people including two women from Flintshire have been jailed after a vulnerable man was stabbed in a 'frenzied' attack in Rhyl.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times during the incident, which occurred on Crescent Road, Rhyl, during the early hours of April 9 this year.

Four men and two women were sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday, October 12.

Llewelyn Lewis Stephen White, 18, of Maes Cwm, Rhyl, who admitted a charge of wounding with intent was ordered to spend nine years at a young offender's institution.

He was also handed a 16-month sentence for possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice, which he will serve concurrently.

Paige Roberts, 19, and Sharon Roberts, 37, both of Berthlog, Trelogan, Flintshire, admitted an offence of affray and were sentenced to two years each.

Liam Robert Babbs, 24, of Marsh Road, Rhyl was jailed for two years and one month after admitting perverting the course of justice.

Judge Nicola Saffman described the assault by Lewis White as "frenzied", targeting a man who he knew had a fractured skull from a prior incident.

Frederick White, 19, of Sandringham Avenue, Rhyl also admitted an offence of perverting the course of justice and received a 16-month sentence to be served at a young offender's institution, along with Callum Parker, 18, of St David's Square, Rhyl, who was sentenced to 12 months after admitting the same offence.

All six were also issued with a ten year restraining order against the victim.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Rebecca Hughes said: "I would like to thank the local community and the witnesses who came forward for their assistance in helping the investigation team piece together the sequence events in the early hours of April 9th.

"This has been a complex investigation, which has resulted in the incarceration of those involved and I welcome the sentences imposed by the court today.

"I would like to reassure the public that our focus is making our communities a safer place by robustly dealing with those who demonstrate a propensity for violence and the use of weapons. We simply will not tolerate this type of abhorrent behaviour."

DC Jayne Marsden added: "The victim has been really courageous in supporting the investigation after sustaining significant life threatening injuries. His bravery ensured those responsible have been brought to justice."

