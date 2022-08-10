Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Aug 2022

Two Flint GP practises closed “until further notice” due to flooding

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Two Flint GP practises have been forced to close following a flooding incident.

The Laurels and Eton Place within the Flint Health Wellbeing Centre will be closed until further notice the health board has said.

In an update on social media, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said:

“After a flooding incident in premises adjoining two GP practises (The Laurels and Eton Place) at Flint Health Wellbeing Centre, the building will be shut until further notice.”

“Staff are on site to advise any patients who need urgent treatment within practise hours.”

Read Next

  • Public Health Wales is urging people to take care in the very hot weather
  • A former Flintshire chapel could become a holiday let if plans are approved
  • Overnight closures begin on the M56 in Cheshire next week
  • Eleven Welsh counties under Met Office Amber ‘Extreme Heat’ alert but Flintshire (no alert) will be hotter

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Public Health Wales is urging people to take care in the very hot weather

    News

    A former Flintshire chapel could become a holiday let if plans are approved

    News

    Overnight closures begin on the M56 in Cheshire next week

    News

    Eleven Welsh counties under Met Office Amber ‘Extreme Heat’ alert but Flintshire (no alert) will be hotter

    News

    Person taken to hospital following medical incident in Mold on Monday night

    News

    Speaker of the House of Commons visits “conservation powerhouse” Chester Zoo

    News

    Chester Pride returns to the city this weekend for the first time since 2019

    News

    Reclaiming – new exhibition opens at Chester’s Rainbow Tea Rooms

    News

    On-demand bus service fflecsi set to launch in Buckley next week

    News




    Read 399,013 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn