Two Flint GP practises closed “until further notice” due to flooding

Two Flint GP practises have been forced to close following a flooding incident.

The Laurels and Eton Place within the Flint Health Wellbeing Centre will be closed until further notice the health board has said.

In an update on social media, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said:

“After a flooding incident in premises adjoining two GP practises (The Laurels and Eton Place) at Flint Health Wellbeing Centre, the building will be shut until further notice.”

“Staff are on site to advise any patients who need urgent treatment within practise hours.”

