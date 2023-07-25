Two airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Higher Kinnerton
North Wales Police have made an appeal for witnesses following a serious collision in Higher Kinnerton, earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, 25th July), which led to two people being airlifted to hospital.
The incident occurred shortly before 1pm when a van and a motorcycle collided on Kinnerton Lane, at the T junction for Lesters Lane.
Emergency services attended the scene and both the motorcyclist and pillion passenger were airlifted by the Air Ambulance to a hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit has reached out to potential witnesses, saying: “We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling in the area and who has dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”
The police have shown particular interest in speaking to the driver of a dark-coloured 4×4 vehicle that may have been present at the time of the incident.
Latest News