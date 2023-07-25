Two airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Higher Kinnerton

North Wales Police have made an appeal for witnesses following a serious collision in Higher Kinnerton, earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, 25th July), which led to two people being airlifted to hospital. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident occurred shortly before 1pm when a van and a motorcycle collided on Kinnerton Lane, at the T junction for Lesters Lane. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emergency services attended the scene and both the motorcyclist and pillion passenger were airlifted by the Air Ambulance to a hospital in Stoke with serious injuries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit has reached out to potential witnesses, saying: “We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling in the area and who has dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police have shown particular interest in speaking to the driver of a dark-coloured 4×4 vehicle that may have been present at the time of the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sgt Hughes said: “Anybody with information is asked to contact us via the live web chat on our or by calling 101, quoting reference number A117176.”

Latest News