Tributes paid to two retired North Wales Police Dogs who have passed away

Tributes have been paid over the weekend to two retired North Wales Police Dogs who have passed away recently.

PD Barney, a hard-working Springer Spaniel retired from police duty in 2017 after serving six years with North Wales Police Dog Section.

Announcing his passing on Sunday, a spokesperson for Cheshire and North Wales Police Alliance Dog section said:

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of retired PD Barney aged 13 and a half years old.”

“Barney served North Wales Police Dog Section from 2011 until he retired in 2017 to a fantastic, loving family who gave him the best retirement he could have wished for and will miss him dearly.”

“Run free over the rainbow with your K9 pals, your duty is done.”

The Cheshire and North Wales Police Alliance Dog section also announced the passing of retired Police Dog Taff on Sunday.

PD Taff, also a Springer Spaniel was 13 and a half years old and had retired in 2015.

He went on to be retrained as a therapy dog and helped raise funds for the Paws Off Duty charity,

Paying tribute PD Taff, a spokesperson said: “We bring more sad news today following the sudden loss of retired PD Taff earlier today, also aged 13 and a half years old.”

“Taff retired from North Wales police in 2015, then re-homed and re-trained as a wonderful therapy dog bringing joy and happiness to so many people by helping them overcome specific challenges whilst enriching and improving their lives and communities.”

“Taff, along with his family had also been instrumental in raising much-needed funds for the Paws Off Duty retired police dog charity.”

“Our thoughts are with his family during this sad time.”

“RIP Taff, your duty is done.”