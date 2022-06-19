Tributes paid to a Flintshire dad of three who died in a road traffic collision last week

Tributes have been paid to a Flintshire man who sadly died in a crash in Cheshire last week.

Chris Parsons, 29, from Mostyn, was the driver of the black Renault Clio involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta and a blue Seat Ateca.

The incident occurred on the A500 in Barthomley at around 4.45pm on Thursday 16 June.

Sadly, Chris passed away at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

In a joint tribute, his family said: “Our beloved Chris sadly passed away on Thursday 16 June 2022 aged 29 years old.

“Words can’t describe the heartache we as a family are going through. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and loving Father to his 3 amazing children who he will be sorely missed by all.

“He was an amazing, kind, caring wonderful person who would go above and beyond for absolutely anyone.

“We will not be making further comment as we still are yet to find out the conclusion of the investigation to determine exactly what happened and we kindly wish that our privacy as a family is respected at this time.

“Rest In Peace Shifty, fly high, gone but never forgotten.”

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is urged report it to Cheshire Police quoting IML 1294432 via the Cheshire Police website or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via the Crimestoppers website.

Chris’s family have set up a GoFundMe page which can be found by clicking here.