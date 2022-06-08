Transport for Wales release statement about rail strike impact on services
The biggest rail strike in 30 years is predicted to bring the rail network across the UK to a halt later this month as thousands of staff stage a mutli-day walkout.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced the strike action will take place on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Saturday 25 June, which will significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of the UK.
More than 40,000 staff from Network Rail and 13 train operators are expected to take part.
Transport for Wales (TfW) is not one of the operators in dispute with the RMT however services across Wales will be seriously disrupted.
A TfW spokesperson said: “The industrial action resulting from the dispute between RMT and Network Rail means we will be unable to operate our rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.”
“The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended, with the exception of services on the Core Valley Lines (CVL) north of Radyr in South Wales.”
“There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action. We will release more information as soon as possible.”
“Customers with existing tickets for travel from Monday 20th June to Sunday 26th June can use those tickets anytime between now and the 20th. Alternatively, customers may claim a full refund by contacting customer.relations@tfwrail.wales”
“In the meantime, we are suspending sales of Advance tickets for the first three strike dates to minimise the number of people disrupted. Customers should continue to check our website, and the websites of other operators, for updates.”
