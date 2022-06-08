Transport for Wales release statement about rail strike impact on services

The biggest rail strike in 30 years is predicted to bring the rail network across the UK to a halt later this month as thousands of staff stage a mutli-day walkout.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced the strike action will take place on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Saturday 25 June, which will significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of the UK.

More than 40,000 staff from Network Rail and 13 train operators are expected to take part.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not one of the operators in dispute with the RMT however services across Wales will be seriously disrupted.