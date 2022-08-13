Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 13th Aug 2022

Updated: Sat 13th Aug

Transport for Wales embarks on an environmental mission in Flintshire

A Flintshire project to enhance nature in new and existing woodlands has got underway.

New accessible pathways and enhancements to the woodlands in North East Wales form part of a new community project with Transport for Wales (TfW),  Woodwork CIC, Offa Community Council and Penyffordd Community Council.  

Penyffordd nature area will benefit from the removal of undergrowth to allow the planting of native trees creating new woodland in the Flintshire urban area.  

In Little Vawnog, work is taking place to make the woodlands more accessible, with restored paths and essential maintenance.

WoodsWork CIC said: “We are delighted to be working with Transport for Wales to enhance these  two areas for the benefit of wildlife and the communities”.  

Leyton Powell, Director for Safety and Sustainability for TfW, said: “The Coed Cymunedol project will help make woodlands more accessible and more resilient, supporting the health and well-being of communities and providing areas for increased wildlife biodiversity and  connectivity.”

“Projects like this are important to us at TfW, creating a more connected network  means more than better transport options. By working closely with our communities, we can ensure  that we’re building a network that Wales needs, deserves, and is fit for future generations.”  

TfW and 11 community partners across Wales have been awarded £100,000 from The National  Lottery Heritage Fund Community Woodlands Scheme.”

“The projects funded by this grant scheme  will help to inform the Welsh Government’s thinking on the long-term development of the National  Forest in Wales (NfW). ” 

The nine-month project is a collaboration with organisations across Wales, made up of local councils,  social enterprises and woodland and community charities.

Together we’ll create new woodland sites  and improve and enhance existing woodlands in nine areas across Wales.  

The project is part of TfW’s wider programme of Coed Cymunedol, funded by the Community  Woodlands scheme. It is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with the Welsh Government.

    Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


