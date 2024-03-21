Transforming Greenfield Valley: Public consultation to guide Heritage Park’s decade ahead

Greenfield Valley Trust is launching a two-week public consultation to gather your views on a masterplan to guide the future of the Flintshire Heritage Park.

This initiative emerges as a key element of the Trust’s ambitious Ten-Year Plan, developed in collaboration with Flintshire County Council and supported by UK Government Shared Prosperity Funding.

Aimed at securing the long-term prosperity of the park, the plan envisages developing the area into an attractive greenspace, an important historic site, and a leisure resource for local people and visitors.

The consultation kickstarts on Easter Monday, inviting the public to the Greenfield Valley Visitor Centre from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

Specialists from the Trust and TEP – The Environment Partnership, the consultancy tasked with drafting the masterplan, will be available to share the vision behind the Trust’s Ten-Year Plan, the progress of the masterplan, and upcoming projects.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view displayed information and contribute through feedback forms, playing a crucial role in shaping the project’s direction.

For those unable to attend the launch, the same materials and feedback mechanisms will be accessible at the Visitor Centre and on the Greenfield Valley website from 2nd April to 16th April.

In parallel, the Greenfield Valley Trust is experiencing a transformative phase in its governance, with the induction of three new trustees following the departure of three long-standing members.

Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Trust, expressed her gratitude towards the outgoing members for their invaluable contributions and welcomed the newcomers, each bringing a wealth of expertise and passion for the valley’s future.

The new trustees, Samantha Lambert, Ian Reay, and Ian Brebner, bring diverse backgrounds in marketing, property development, and architecture, respectively, poised to significantly bolster the Trust’s strategic ambitions.