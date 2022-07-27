Train strikes: No trains running in North Wales today

The latest round of national rail strikes has got underway this morning, Wednesday 27 July.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended as a result of the dispute between The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) and Network Rail, which means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

Transport for Wales has said: “Due to industrial action, there’ll be very limited services running on our rail network.”

“We’re advising customers to only travel by rail if necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption.”

“Please plan ahead and make sure to check your entire journey.”

No trains appear to be running in north Wales.

Further action is planned for Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August, rail network across the whole of the UK will be “significantly disrupt.”

Transport for Wales is not in dispute with RMT. However, “the industrial action resulting from the dispute between RMT and Network Rail means we’ll be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.”

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will also be suspended on 18 August and 20 August.

ASLEF has announced strike action on Saturday 30 July, Transport for Wales has said, “This does not affect our services but other operators may be affected. Please check your entire journey.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said despite its best efforts to find a breakthrough there would be more rail disruption due to strikes.