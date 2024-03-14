Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Mar 2024

Train manufacturer announces ambitious plans to run 5 a day service between Wrexham and London

A leading train manufacturer has announced ambitious plans to launch the Wrexham, Shropshire, and Midlands Railway.

This new service aims to connect Wrexham directly to London, promising a faster, more affordable, and more comfortable journey for passengers, effectively bypassing the need to change trains in Birmingham.

The proposed service seeks to utilise a lesser-used freight route, thereby opening up new connections from Shropshire to Warwickshire and avoiding the congestion typically associated with travelling through Birmingham.

The move not only promises to shorten travel times but also to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers journeying between these regions and the capital.

Set to begin in May 2025, Alstom plans to apply today to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to run five trains a day on an “open-access” basis.

This model operates independently of the major train operating contracts set by the Department for Transport, allowing for more flexibility and potentially more competitive pricing structures.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman has hailed the initiative as “exciting proposals,” underlining the importance of competition in delivering choice and improved standards for passengers.

The move comes on the heels of the ORR’s approval of a similar open-access service by Grand Union Trains, indicating a growing trend towards more diversified rail services across the UK.

The new Wrexham-London service aims to fill a gap left by the upcoming discontinuation of the single daily direct service currently run by Avanti.

By including stops in Gobowen, near Oswestry, Walsall, Shrewsbury, and Telford, Alstom intends to provide a vital link for communities that have been historically underserved by direct rail services to the capital.

Peter Broadley, Alstom’s UK services managing director, highlighted the importance of serving these communities and pointed out the additional interest in Wrexham, partly spurred by its Hollywood connections through the football club.

Alstom’s strategy focuses on leveraging current interest in the area to enhance its rail service proposals.

Alstom’s decision to route its services via the west coast mainline to Euston, rather than using the Marylebone terminus as its predecessor did, is a strategic one.

The new route is expected to be significantly faster, offering an appealing alternative to passengers prioritising journey time.

Furthermore, the company is looking to attract a broader customer base by serving stations not accessed by previous services.

