Posted: Sun 10th Jul 2022

Updated: Sun 10th Jul

Traffic building on the A55 in Flintshire due to ‘ongoing incident’

Queues are building on the A55 in Flintshire due to what Traffic Wales has described as an ‘ongoing incident.’

The incident has happened on the eastbound side between J31 Caerwys to J32 Holywell.

Reports on social media suggest there is a broken down lorry and a fire has broken out in the grass by the side of the road.

Traffic Wales tweeted: “Heavy congestion building up in the area due to an ongoing incident.”

According to traffic sensors there is around four miles of stationary traffic with delays quoted at 35 minutes.

This is a breaking news story, check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter as details become available

