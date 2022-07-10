Traffic building on the A55 in Flintshire due to ‘ongoing incident’

Queues are building on the A55 in Flintshire due to what Traffic Wales has described as an ‘ongoing incident.’

The incident has happened on the eastbound side between J31 Caerwys to J32 Holywell.

Reports on social media suggest there is a broken down lorry and a fire has broken out in the grass by the side of the road.

Traffic Wales tweeted: “Heavy congestion building up in the area due to an ongoing incident.”

⚠️#A55 J31 Caerwys to J32 Holywell travelling Eastbound. Heavy congestion building up in the area due to an ongoing incident. Traffic officers are en route. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jyTOJhkglr — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) July 10, 2022

According to traffic sensors there is around four miles of stationary traffic with delays quoted at 35 minutes.

