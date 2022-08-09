A55 in Flintshire – All lanes back open but some delays remain in the area

Traffic is building on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision which has caused a fuel spillage.

Update 11:45 – All lanes are reported to be back open, delays remain in the area.

Update 10:35 – Traffic Wales has said the lane closure is still in place, congestion is back to the A494 Aston Hill.

Delays are quoted at around 20 minutes.

#A55 Westbound J33A Northop Hall update. ⛔Lane two remains closed. Heavy congestion now from #A494 Deeside. If you’re travelling in the area please allow extra time for your journey⬇️ 📹CCTV https://t.co/IKweraOFVD https://t.co/qXnQUqy5fM — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 9, 2022

Earlier report: One lane is closed on the westbound side between Ewloe and Northop Hall.

Traffic is queuing back along the A55 to the A494.

#A55 Westbound J33A Northop Hall update. ⛔Lane two now closed. Heavy congestion from #A494 Aston Hill. Expect delays if you’re travelling in the area. https://t.co/whyX01Skvx — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 9, 2022

Traffic officers en route.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/IYW5q9H7zF

— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 9, 2022

A local travel report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved and fuel spillage on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J34 A494 (Ewloe) to J33A (Northop Hall West). Lane two (of two) is closed. Travel time is 20 minutes.”

