Posted: Tue 9th Aug 2022

Updated: Tue 9th Aug

A55 in Flintshire – All lanes back open but some delays remain in the area

Traffic is building on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision which has caused a fuel spillage.

Update 11:45 – All lanes are reported to be back open, delays remain in the area.

Update 10:35 –  Traffic Wales has said the lane closure is still in place, congestion is back to the A494 Aston Hill.

Delays are quoted at around 20 minutes.

Earlier report: One lane is closed on the westbound side between Ewloe and Northop Hall.

Traffic is queuing back along the A55 to the A494.

Traffic officers en route.

https://t.co/9V4LmqHdEs

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/IYW5q9H7zF

— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 9, 2022

A local travel report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved and fuel spillage on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J34 A494 (Ewloe) to J33A (Northop Hall West). Lane two (of two) is closed. Travel time is 20 minutes.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter as details become available

