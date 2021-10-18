Trading Standards warning over bogus HSBC “phishing email” sent to Flintshire resident

Trading Standards Officers are warning people about bogus emails purporting to be from HSBC fraudulently attempting to gain personal details of those being targeted.

The scam email – which has been reported by a Flintshire resident – informs the receiver that their new HSBC Secure Key Security Service has not been activated and to click on the link provided.

Do not to click on any links or similar emails claiming to be from a bank, officials has said.

A spokesperson said: “Flintshire Trading Standards Department has received information regarding an email scam that has been received by a Flintshire resident.”

“The email claims to be from the HSBC and informs the receiver that their new HSBC Secure Key Security Service has not been activated and to click on the link provided.”

“We would like to remind residents not to click on any links or similar emails claiming to be from a bank.”

“This is a “Phishing” email and is a fraudulent attempt to try and obtain personal details, ie bank details in this case.”

“This link may also be a virus that will affect your computer and enable scammers to obtain your personal details stored on your computer.”

“Please report any incidents to Citizens Advice Scams Team on 0808 250 5050.”

If you receive a suspicious HSBC email, Stop. Don’t click on any links. Don’t open any attachments. Just forward the email to phishing@hsbc.co.uk and they will investigate it.