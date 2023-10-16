Trading Standards warning over Flintshire housing repair scam

Trading Standards officers have issued a warning about a concerning new scam targeting residents in the area.

Residents are being called by fraudsters who claim to be from Flintshire County Council Housing Repairs Department that there are outstanding repairs required on their property.

According to the details provided, during these calls, the resident is pressured to grant access to their home, under the pretence of fixing these alleged issues.

Additionally, the caller might entice the resident by claiming they are entitled to compensation for the outstanding repairs. This new tactic, however, has been flagged as a scam.

The Flintshire County Council Housing Repairs Department clarified that they did not make such calls and urged residents to remain cautious.

They've advised residents not to share any personal details over the phone, especially if there is any uncertainty regarding the caller's identity.

A Trading Standards spokesperson said: "If you receive a telephone call purporting to be from Flintshire County Council Housing Repairs Department, do not give out any personal information and if in doubt, contact Flintshire Housing Repairs Team or Flintshire County Council Customer Services on 01352 703020."

Residents are reminded that it's always best to verify any unsolicited calls, especially those asking for personal details or access to their property, in order to avoid falling victim to these deceitful tactics.

