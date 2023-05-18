Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th May 2023

Toyota and Tata donate life-saving defibrillators for public use across Deeside Industrial Park

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Toyota Manufacturing Engine Plant and Tata Steel have donated Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) for public use across Deeside Industrial Park and the Greenway cycle route. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Safety Group (FSG) had appealed to local businesses to provide portable defibrillators. Responding to this appeal, Toyota’s Charitable Trust donated three AEDs for Zone 3 of the Deeside Industrial Park. This contribution complements Tata Steel’s installation in Zone 2 last year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mairi Gordon, General Manager of Engine Manufacturing at Toyota, highlighted the significance of the location. “Our engine plant on Zone 3 sits on the Greenway cycle route between the Wirral, Shotton, and Chester. Hundreds of people use this route daily for commuting and leisure,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By providing accessible defibrillators, we can ensure that life-saving equipment is within easy reach.” Mairi added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A small ceremony marking the initiative took place last week, attended by representatives from Toyota, Tata Steel, Lord Barry Jones, FCC, and AEDonate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lord Barry expressed his gratitude towards Toyota and Tata Steel for their contributions to local welfare. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jamie Richards, Chief Executive of AEDdonate—a charity committed to improving the survival rate from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests—explained: “In an emergency, every minute matters. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​We work with partners to install publicly-accessible AEDs in locked cabinets, which are registered with the Welsh Ambulance Service.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌“​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌If someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), the emergency services can then direct a member of the public to the nearest defibrillator, which could be life-saving. It is fantastic that the public in and around Deeside Industrial Park, now have access to 4 AED’s, which are registered, managed & available 24/7”. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, praised the business’s participation in the project. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He commended Toyota and Tata Steel for demonstrating their “fantastic social value” to Flintshire’s communities in addition to their economic contribution. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Echoing these sentiments, Tata Steel Shotton Works Manager, Bill Duckworth, said, “We have had AEDs on our site for years and they’ve saved lives. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re delighted to support this initiative and would encourage other businesses in the area to join us and Toyota in helping keep people safe and well.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With this initiative, Deeside Industrial Park and the Greenway cycle route have taken a significant stride towards enhanced public safety, offering life-saving devices that could make a difference in a cardiac emergency. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire Council chiefs explain reasons for authority’s spending on agency staff.
  • North Flintshire Police officers praised after life-saving CPR effort
  • Updated: Air ambulance lands in Shotton following ‘medical emergency’

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire Council chiefs explain reasons for authority’s spending on agency staff.

    News

    North Flintshire Police officers praised after life-saving CPR effort

    News

    Updated: Air ambulance lands in Shotton following ‘medical emergency’

    News

    Boss of Deeside based Iceland reaches summit of Everest in charity climb

    News

    Welsh Water ‘very sorry’ for sewage spills and announces £2.24 billion environmental investment

    News

    No sign of easing in cost of living crisis across Wales, says Citizens Advice Cymru

    News

    Two energy suppliers to pay £4 million for overcharging customers

    News

    Councillors unhappy at Flintshire’s empty property backlog

    News

    First Minister hosts tri-nation talks in bid to unlock North Wales’ potential

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn