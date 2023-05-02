Town council hit with £400 repair bill as Mold cemetery wall suffers second vandal attack
A town council has been left counting the cost of a vandalism attack over the weekend that has left a 100-year-old cemetery wall badly damaged.
Mold Town Council has said the cemetery wall on Alexandra Road has been deliberately damaged for the second time in two months.
The council is now appealing to the public to report any suspicious activity to the North Wales Police.
The latest incident occurred on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, causing significant damage to the centre of the wall.
The stones were smashed, and the repairs are estimated to cost around £400.
As the wall is over 100 years old and built with lime mortar, an experienced stonemason will be required to source similar stones and carry out the repairs.
Additionally, there will be costs for hiring security fencing.
Due to the wall’s location alongside a footpath, it is believed that vandals used an implement to cause the damage, as a vehicle could not access the path.
A Town Council spokesperson said that two months ago, “a separate section of the wall suffered similar damage, which also required costly repairs.”
“Public safety is the council’s top priority while the repairs are being carried out.”
“It is expected that the footpath will remain open during this time.”
“However, residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any evidence of damage or suspicious activity around the cemetery directly to the North Wales Police.”
The council has expressed sadness at the repeated damage and said, "Funds for the wall repairs come from the public, given to Mold Town Council as part of their precept."
