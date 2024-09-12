‘Topping Out’ ceremony marks key milestone at £18m Flint care home

A major milestone has been achieved in the construction of a new £18 million care home in Flint, with local officials and stakeholders gathering to celebrate the project’s progress.

A “topping out” ceremony, held at the site on Cornist Road, marked the completion of the highest point of the building, a key tradition in construction projects.

The development, known as Ty Croes Atti, is set to house 56 older residents and will offer integrated health and social care services.

This facility will replace and expand an existing care home in the area, increasing capacity from 31 to 56 beds.

Services will be jointly delivered by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and Flintshire County Council social services teams.

Attendees of the ceremony, including partners from Flintshire County Council, BCUHB, and Willmott Dixon, the construction firm overseeing the build, were invited to sign the lift shaft to commemorate the occasion.

Councillor Christine Jones, Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, expressed her pride in the project.

“I am honoured to be a part of this incredible project, and it was wonderful to see this impressive build taking shape,” said Cllr Jones.

“The care sector in Flintshire is working within an increasingly challenging environment, and we are committed to developing homes that provide high-quality support for older people.”

The £18 million scheme is financed through Flintshire County Council’s capital programme, with an additional £11 million in funding provided by the Welsh Government’s Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF) and Housing with Care Fund (HCF). Dawn Bowden, Minister for Social Care, highlighted the significance of this collaboration.

“This project is a fantastic example of partnership working to deliver for people in Flintshire. It will help build the community capacity we need for integrated care models across Wales,” Bowden stated.

Michelle Greene, Director of the East Integrated Health Community at BCUHB, reiterated the importance of the new facility in delivering care close to home. “This development is crucial in providing high-quality, integrated services that support the community,” she said.

The project, expected to be completed by summer 2025, has already generated local employment opportunities and delivered educational initiatives for schools and colleges.

Willmott Dixon’s operations director, Mike Lane, commented on the positive impact of the construction. “We’re proud to be part of this vital project that enhances local care services.”

Flintshire County Council is now actively recruiting care and support workers for the new facility, which is set to open in spring 2025.