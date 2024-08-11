Title sponsor of iconic ladies day fixture at Chester Racecourse announced

Chester’s prestigious Ladies Day at the Racecourse will be sparkling brighter than ever this year, as renowned jewellers Powells take on the role of title sponsor for the event on Saturday, 31 August.

The third-generation family business is set to add an extra touch of glamour to one of the racecourse’s most celebrated events.

Located on Eastgate Row, Powells is known for its exquisite collections that seamlessly blend vintage charm with contemporary flair, a theme that will be reflected in their newly launched Ladies Day collection.

This special collection, curated especially for the event, draws inspiration from the elegance and excitement of the race day, offering designs crafted to make wearers shine in the grandstands.

Will Powell, Managing Director of Powells Jewellery, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are delighted that Powells will be the title sponsor of Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse. This marks a significant milestone for us, following our recent rebranding and refurbishment. We believe this is the perfect opportunity to deepen our connection with Chester and its historic racecourse.”

In addition to sponsoring the overall event, Powells will lend its name to the feature race of the day, the Powells Jewellery Handicap Stakes, and the highly anticipated Best Dressed competition, which always attracts fierce competition among racegoers.

Kate Dawson, Commercial Director at Chester Racecourse, shared her excitement about the collaboration: “We are excited to welcome Powells Jewellery as title sponsor of our iconic Ladies Day fixture. This partnership brings together two brands with strong heritage, a passion for excellence and who share in being part of magical and memorable moments.”