Posted: Thu 11th Nov 2021

Time running out to have your say on how Wepre Park is managed and its future?

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Time is running out for those people who would like to respond to the Wepre Country Park Survey.

Everyone interested in Wepre Park is being invited to have their say on how the award-winning country park is managed.

Wepre Country Park spans 160 acres of natural space, nestled in the heart of Connahs Quay, a unique setting with its history, various special habitats and interesting geology.

Features of the park include; Old Hall Gardens, Fishing Pond, Brook and Waterfall and Ewloe Castle.

Wepre Park has once again been awarded the prestigious Green Flag mark of excellence by Keep Wales Tidy inspectors.

Flintshire’s Access and Natural Environment Service is asking public for their views about the park, how it is managed and what you would like to see in the future – but you need to be quick, the survey closes on Friday, 12 November.

A spokesperson for the Access and Natural Environment Service said: “Such a historic and environmentally significant site needs comprehensive planning, not only to preserve and manage the special wildlife but also to support the diverse functionality of the park.”

“Whilst developing the management plan for the park for the next 10 years it is important we hear from you our community.”

“Anyone can access and complete the online questionnaire which will feed into how the management plan is developed and how funding sourced for future projects.”

Flintshire’s Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts, said: “Community consultation in regards to management and development projects are important for us, the Council, to understand more about people’s views and how they wish to see their natural green spaces managed and used.”

“Wepre Park is held in high regard by locals and visitors and we wish to learn more to help shape the future management of the Country Park.”

Let us know your thoughts on the future management of Wepre Country Park, access the online survey here https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/GwepraWepre/



