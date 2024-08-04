Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 4th Aug 2024

Time running out to apply for grants to boost Flintshire town centres

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Local people and organisations in Flintshire are being encouraged to apply for grants aimed at delivering events and activities to revitalise the area’s town centres.

The grant scheme was launched after the Council’s regeneration team was awarded more than £1.1 million from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The money will be spent across 7 projects aimed at improving the town centres in Buckley, Connah’s Quay, Flint, Holywell, Mold, Queensferry and Shotton.

Successful applicants will receive a minimum of £500 and a maximum of £10,000 towards events and activities which will improve the vibrancy of their town centre.

Applicants are expected to find a minimum of 20 per cent of the overall cost, with up to 80 per cent of the total cost available from the grant funding.

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy said: “If you have a passion for your town centre and community, I’d encourage you to apply. These activities and events will really benefit our town centres and bring people together.

“In recent years, town centres have suffered through reduced footfall and this funding will help to bring life and vibrancy back to our communities.”

Applications are submitted to monthly panels for assessment and consideration, however, funding is now limited so a final call is being made for applications to August and September panels.

For more information email [email protected]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Wales sees large rise in Gonorrhoea and Syphilis cases
  • College launches online summer support service for HE students in North Wales
  • Sunday: Family Fun Day at Chester Racecourse: What to expect

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wales sees large rise in Gonorrhoea and Syphilis cases

    News

    College launches online summer support service for HE students in North Wales

    News

    Sunday: Family Fun Day at Chester Racecourse: What to expect

    News

    Wrexham Police FC to face soap stars and ex-players in charity match

    News

    Holyhead Port’s strategic role emphasised by Flintshire politicians

    News

    Motorists warned of potential traffic delays in Deeside due to abnormal loads on Saturday

    News

    Deeside race car mechanic all set to compete in this weekend’s National Autograss Championships

    News

    Chester lights up pink in support of Southport attack victims

    News

    Public tip off leads to recovery of stolen Flintshire church cashbox

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn