Time running out to apply for grants to boost Flintshire town centres

Local people and organisations in Flintshire are being encouraged to apply for grants aimed at delivering events and activities to revitalise the area’s town centres.

The grant scheme was launched after the Council’s regeneration team was awarded more than £1.1 million from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The money will be spent across 7 projects aimed at improving the town centres in Buckley, Connah’s Quay, Flint, Holywell, Mold, Queensferry and Shotton.

Successful applicants will receive a minimum of £500 and a maximum of £10,000 towards events and activities which will improve the vibrancy of their town centre.

Applicants are expected to find a minimum of 20 per cent of the overall cost, with up to 80 per cent of the total cost available from the grant funding.

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy said: “If you have a passion for your town centre and community, I’d encourage you to apply. These activities and events will really benefit our town centres and bring people together.

“In recent years, town centres have suffered through reduced footfall and this funding will help to bring life and vibrancy back to our communities.”

Applications are submitted to monthly panels for assessment and consideration, however, funding is now limited so a final call is being made for applications to August and September panels.

For more information email [email protected]