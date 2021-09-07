Thunderstorm warning in place for Flintshire after hot spell

A weather warning has been put in place for North Wales as hot weather is expected to give way to thunderstorms later this week.

Parts of the region have experienced temperatures of up to 28C this week in the midst of warm conditions for the time of year.

However, the conditions are expected to change over the next few days, as the south west of the UK sees the first of a front moving in from the west.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued on Thursday covering all of North Wales.

Effective from 11am until 8pm, up to 30mm of rain is possible in less than an hour where storms do occur which has the potential to generate some surface water flooding.

There is also the possibility of very localised impacts from lightning and hail.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Heavy showers 🌦️ and thunderstorms ⛈️ Thursday 1100-2000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/2aZWpBbUjU — Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2021

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The hot and clear weather currently being experienced across large parts of the UK is forecast to break down through the middle of the week as showers and thunderstorms arrive.

“These will initially affect the southwest of the UK on Wednesday, before moving steadily north and developing across most areas through Thursday and Friday.

“Thunderstorm warnings have been issued across a number of areas to highlight the potential for isolated impacts, including surface water flooding of homes and businesses, disruption to transport, and very isolated damage to infrastructure from lightning or hail.

“The semi-random nature of showers and thunderstorms means that many places will not see any thunderstorms at all, so it’s not possible at this range to be more precise about the locations at risk, or indeed be more confident about the potential for impacts.”