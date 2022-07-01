Three men “sought in connection to burglaries” after large quantity of iPhones stolen in Deeside

CCTV images of three men police are say being “sought in connection” to burglaries in Deeside have been released.

On Friday, June 10th, officers received reports that a large quantity of Apple iPhones were stolen from a unit in Parkway on the Deeside Industrial Park.

At around 1.30am on Wednesday, June 29th, we received another call from the same unit, reporting that it had been targeted for the second time.

A review of the premises’ CCTV shows three suspects climbing up onto the roof and entering the building, before taking more mobile phones.

All three were seen to be wearing surgical face masks and gloves.

Sergeant Neil Hughes said: “All phones stolen from the unit have been disabled.

“If anyone is approached to buy a mobile phone, please decline the offer, and buy from a legitimate source instead.

“If you recognise any of the men in these images, or if you have any information that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch on 101, or via the website, using the reference number 22000455928.”