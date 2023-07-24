Three high end bikes stolen from house in Ewloe overnight
Residents in Ewloe are being urged to double-check their shed and garage security following the overnight (Sunday to Monday) theft of three high-end bicycles.
Each of the bikes is estimated to be worth over £3,000, marking the combined loss as substantial.
These distinctive bikes were stolen from a securely locked shed within a residence at St David’s Park.
The three stolen bicycles are:
- A men’s XS Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2020 road bike, coloured bright blue.
- A women’s XS Liv Envi Advanced Pro 2 Disc 2020 road bike, in grey, with a white bottle cage.
- A men’s XS Specialized Stunt Jumper Eco Comp Alloy, in grey.
All bicycles had clipless pedals. The latter also had a small SIS drinks bottle and tools in a frame pocket.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the bicycles is encouraged to pass this to North Wales Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
