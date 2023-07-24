Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Jul 2023

Three high end bikes stolen from house in Ewloe overnight

Residents in Ewloe are being urged to double-check their shed and garage security following the overnight (Sunday to Monday) theft of three high-end bicycles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Each of the bikes is estimated to be worth over £3,000, marking the combined loss as substantial. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These distinctive bikes were stolen from a securely locked shed within a residence at St David’s Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The three stolen bicycles are: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  1. A men’s XS Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2020 road bike, coloured bright blue.
  2. A women’s XS Liv Envi Advanced Pro 2 Disc 2020 road bike, in grey, with a white bottle cage.
  3. A men’s XS Specialized Stunt Jumper Eco Comp Alloy, in grey.

All bicycles had clipless pedals. The latter also had a small SIS drinks bottle and tools in a frame pocket. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the bicycles is encouraged to pass this to North Wales Police by calling 101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

