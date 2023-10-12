Theatre company set to stage gripping psychological ‘whodunnit’ at Chester theatre

As Halloween approaches, the historical city of Chester gears up for a spellbinding performance that promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Chester Little Theatre, known for its eclectic blend of performances, will soon host the acclaimed play "Agnes of God" by renowned American playwright John Pielmeier.

The play is scheduled to run from Thursday 19th to Saturday 21st October at 7:30 pm, with an additional matinee performance on Saturday at 2:30 pm.

This latest production by the Chester-based theatre company, Against The Grain, follows their recent successful stints with plays such as "Deathtrap", "The Birthday Party", and the gripping "Someone Who'll Watch Over Me".

"Agnes of God", written in 1979 and inspired by true events, is a compelling narrative that dives deep into the conflict between religious conviction and scientific reasoning.

The story revolves around Agnes, a young nun, who unexpectedly gives birth in her convent cell. Haunted by supernatural visions and voices, Agnes denies any memory of her pregnancy or the birth of her child, who is tragically found dead by her side.

As the plot thickens, the onus falls on court-appointed psychiatrist Dr. Martha Livingstone to unravel the many mysteries: the identity of the father, the people aware of the pregnancy, and the identity of the murderer.

What ensues is a taut psychological drama, filled with confrontations and revelations, as three strong-willed women – Agnes, Dr. Livingstone, and Mother Miriam Ruth – grapple with the truth.

It is worth noting that the drama was so impactful that it inspired a film adaptation in 1985. This cinematic version, featuring industry luminaries such as Jane Fonda, Anne Bancroft, and Meg Tilly, received three Academy Award nominations, with Meg Tilly clinching a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

In this theatrical rendition, the key roles will be essayed by seasoned performers Marian Newman, Laura Smith, and Sally Anglesea. Expressing his enthusiasm for the forthcoming production, Co-director Mark Newman stated, "Agnes of God is not just a mystery; it is also a poignant exploration of science and faith. We are fortunate to have a trio of powerhouse actresses to give life to this intricate play."

Adding to the anticipation, Stuart Evans, the other half of the directing duo, revealed that they have opted for a minimalistic staging approach. This decision, he believes, will allow the audience to immerse themselves wholly in the characters and their unfolding journey.

For those eager to witness this theatrical marvel, tickets and more information can be found at the Chester Little Theatre's official website. Alternatively, bookings can be made through the TicketSource box office.

