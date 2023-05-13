Theatr Clwyd: Roaring twenties reborn – The Great Gatsby returns to the Dolphin Pub

Theatr Clwyd, in collaboration with The Guild of Misrule, has announced the cast for their interactive performance of 'The Great Gatsby'.

After its sell-out performance in 2018, the immersive show is returning to The Dolphin Pub in Mold for a lively summer season, running from June 15 through August 27.

Theatre-goers will be transported back to the roaring twenties, an era of bootleg liquor and red-hot jazz, courtesy of this immersive adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's jazz-age novel. As guests of Jay Gatsby's infamous party, audiences will find themselves at the heart of the action.

The cast includes Siobhan Bevan as Myrtle, Huw Blainey as George, Jack Hammett as Nick, Richard McIver as Gatsby, Troy Marcus Richards as Tom, Seren Vickers as Jordan, and Bethan Rose Young.

"I'm thrilled we're able to bring our immersive production of The Great Gatsby back to north Wales," said Wes Bennett-Pearce, Theatr Clwyd's Director of Producing.

"It's particularly exciting to be welcoming so many of the original and West End creative team back to create this even more decadent production for 2023."

The creative team for the production includes some of the industry's most talented, such as Director Amie Burns Walker, Set and Costume Designer Heledd Rees, Choreographer Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Musical Director Alex Wingfield, among others.

The immersive performance will take place over ten rooms and three floors of The Dolphin, with an accessible, ground-floor route available.

There will also be audio-described performances on July 5, July 28, and August 25, and signed performances on June 28, July 22, and August 23.

Wes Bennett-Pearce says, "Immersive theatre goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the stage and plunges the audience into a fully realised world. So, put on your dancing shoes and join us at the Dolphin this summer to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby like never before."

The Great Gatsby will be performed at The Dolphin Pub, Mold High Street. Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd's website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.

