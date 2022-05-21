Theatr Clwyd – rib-tickling comedy events taking place this June

There will be plenty of laughs at Mold’s Theatr Clwyd this June with two rib-tickling events.

First up is the Comedy Club June (5 June 7:45pm), a firm favourite for Theatr Clwyd regulars. Hosting this evening’s event is Cerys Nelmes. Cerys is a West Country stand-up comedian born and bred in the Cotswolds. During the pandemic she had a career change to Emergency Ambulance Crew but is now back for some comedy!

Joining this evening is Jamie MacDonald. Jamie’s credits include his own BBC Radio 4 series, Life On The Blink, his BBC Sounds comedy special, Blind-sided, and BBC Two’s Blind Ambition which he co-presents. Jamie became the first blind comedian to be on a TV panel show when he was on the TV version of Breaking The News on BBC Scotland.

Tom King joins the comedy throng. Described by Broadway Baby as “bizarre and brilliant” he is known for inventive wordplay and observational wit.

Completing the comedy line-up for June’s Comedy Club is Paul McCaffrey. Having performed on Live at the Apollo (BBC2), Impractical Jokers (BBC 3) and Russell Howards Good News (BBC 3) now’s your chance to see him live. Described by Chortle as “Likeable, animate and fluid with a first-rate sense of timing”.

Catch these fabulous four comedians at Theatr Clwyd’s Comedy Club June on Sunday 5 June.



The second comedy event taking place this June will be Mark Watson: This Can’t Be It (12 June 7:30pm). Postponed due to the pandemic Mark Watson is finally back. Spiritual enquiry meets high-octane observational comedy as the ‘Taskmaster’ survivor and multi-award-winner attempts to cram a couple of years of pathological overthinking into an evening of stand-up.