Wed 11th May 2022

Updated: Wed 11th May

Theatr Clwyd launches recruitment drive with jobs vacancies from Director of Producing to Shuttle Driver

Theatr Clwyd has launched a recruitment drive as it looks to fill a number of vacancies at the Mold based arts hub.

Theatr Clwyd is the biggest producing theatre in Wales, known for world-class theatre productions and a significant social, cultural and economic impact in north-east Wales.

It attracts over 200,000 paying visitors annually and has a strong outreach programme, bringing culture to a range of diverse audiences.

The theatre is undergoing a multi-million-pound redevelopment which will deliver a much-improved visitor experience and enhanced income-generating facilities within a greener, more efficient and welcoming building.

Throughout the building work Theatr Clwyd will remain open with work expected to be completed in 2024.

The theatre is looking to fill a number of vacancies including Communications Assistants, Front of House Duty Manager, Director of Producing, Payroll Assistant and Shuttle Driver.

More information can be found here: https://www.theatrclwyd.com/jobs



