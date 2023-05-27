Theatr Clwyd hosts unmissable dramatic performances in June
Theatr Mix, Theatr Clwyd’s vibrant temporary performance space, promises to deliver a powerful lineup of engaging drama throughout June, captivating audiences with richly diverse theatrical experiences.
Kicking off the programme, multi-award-winning theatre company Ad Infinitum will present “If You Fall” on the 2nd and 3rd of June.
This compelling performance, based on real-life testimonies, explores the complex world of end-of-life care in the UK, bringing to light the deeply human stories of older people, their families, and carers.
This show weaves a rich tapestry of song and physical theatre, providing a sensitive yet impactful exploration of themes such as dementia, death, grief, and loss.
The presentation contains strong language and is suggested for ages 12 and above.
On June 9th, Jackdaw Theatre will present “How To Be Well In A World That Is Sick,” a one-woman show portraying the fight against deep trauma from sexual and domestic violence.
Through a mix of film projection, movement, clown and spoken word, the show portrays a journey from darkness to light, symbolizing resilience and recovery.
For further information or to book seats for these performances, audiences can visit Theatr Clwyd’s website or contact the Box Office directly.
Adding a musical note to the theatrical programme, The Welsh Chamber Orchestra, renowned for filling the gap in the music-making life of Wales, is set to visit the William Aston Hall as part of their Summer Tour of Wales.
They have performed with many of the world’s greatest soloists, embarked on numerous European tours, and have a rich recording history including prize-winning opera series.
Their Summer Tour performance promises a delightfully eclectic programme including works by Mendelssohn, Hughes, Debussy, and Haydn.
Jeremy Huw Williams, the soloist for the tour, expressed his delight at the orchestra’s return to the William Aston Hall and his own anticipation of performing a work by Gareth Olubunmi Hughes.
The Welsh Chamber Orchestra’s Summer Tour of Wales is set for Thursday, 1st June at 7:30pm at William Aston Hall, Wrexham. Tickets are available from £10.
This dynamic blend of drama and music ensures that June will be a month of unmissable performances at Theatr Clwyd and the William Aston Hall.
