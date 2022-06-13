Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Jun 2022

Updated: Mon 13th Jun

Theatr Clwyd: Deeside theatre company ready to “set sail” as curtain rises on its first performance in two years

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside based Dee and Alyn Gilbert and Sullivan Society will stage the popular West End and Broadway musical “Anything Goes” at Mold’s Theatr Clwyd from Wednesday 15th June.

The show marks the society’s return to Theatr Clwyd for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cast members took the streets of Chester and Mold recently to publicise the show and even hopped onboard “The Jackie” on the River Dee to get in to character for the nautical themed musical, courtesy of pleasure boat operators Chester Boat.

The cast also visited a number of shops and businesses in Mold including Cravin’ bakery on Daniel Owen Square in the town centre to hand out flyers for the show.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, the show will be co-directed for Dee and Alyn by Ruth Roberts and Joni Rusling with musical direction by Steve Roberts.

Speaking about returning to Theatr Clwyd for the first time in 2 years, the show’s co-director Ruth Roberts said “Dee and Alyn were the first ever company to perform on stage at Theatr Clwyd and what better way to return than with the huge splash that is “Anything Goes”, a musical packed with great songs, quirky characters, several love stories, a hilarious script and THE best people to work with. It’s definitely the tonic we all need.”


Featuring a host of well-known songs including “You’re The Top”, “Its’s De-lovely” and “I Get a Kick Out Of You”, “Anything Goes” centres around the madcap antics aboard an ocean liner, the SS American, bound from New York to London.

Billy Crocker is a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and Public Enemy Number 13, “Moonface” Martin, aid Billy in his quest to win Hope with hilarious results.

The show has been undergoing something of revival, with a production which opened at the Barbican in London in 2021 starring Robert Lyndsey, Sutton Foster and Felicity Kendall. The production is currently touring the UK.

  • Anything Goes” at Theatr Clwyd near Mold from Wednesday 15th June – Saturday 18th June at 7.30pm with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday 18th June.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News

Wales Armed Forces Day in Wrexham on Saturday will feature Lancaster Bomber flypast

News

Ice Hockey set to return “with a bang” in October, Deeside Dragons announce

News

North Wales Police Cyber Crime team issue warning about scam B&Q Father’s Day competition

News

Flintshire primary school children pay visit to Senedd in Cardiff

News

New solar radar speed sign for Flintshire villages welcomed by Community Councillors

News

Shotton: Volunteers take on DIY café refurbishment to give adults with learning disabilities a new start

News

Chester’s Midsummer Watch Parade returns next weekend

News

Pupils present card to 100 year old Kath and celebrate jubilee with Holywell care home residents

News





Read 431,215 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn