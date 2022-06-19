Theatr Clwyd: Cast for world première of A Pretty Sh*tty Love announded

The cast for the world première production of acclaimed playwright Katherine Chandler’s A Pretty Sh*tty Love has been announced.

Inspired by true events of a woman buried alive by her abusive partner that shook Wales and reverberated around the world, Francesca Goodridge directs Danielle Bird as Hayley and Daniel Hawksford as Carl.

In this dynamic new play, Hayley and Carl journey through complexities of love and life, dreaming of love, living in fear and finding the strength to pull yourself out.

Danielle Bird makes her Theatr Clwyd debut as Hayley, her many other theatre credits include The Comedy of Errors (Storyhouse Theatre), The Prince and The Pauper (New Victoria Theatre/Unicorn Theatre), The Worst Witch (Vaudeville Theatre), Aladdin and Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe).

Daniel Hawksford returns to Theatr Clwyd to play Carl – he previously made his professional debut at the venue 20 years ago playing Hamlet in Rosentcrantz and Guildenstern are Dead and in Arms and the Man.

Other recent credits include Troilus and Cressida (RSC), Crouch Touch Pause Engage (National Theatre of Wales/Out of Joint), ILLIAD (National Theatre of Wales) and The Distance (Sheffield Theatres/Orange Tree Theatre). For television, his credits include Hollyoaks, Father Brown, Waking the Dead and Colditz.

Katherine Chandler is an award-winning Welsh writer working in theatre, film, radio and television.

Twice a finalist for the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn prize with her plays Before it Rains and Parallel Lines, Katherine was awarded the judges prize in the Bruntwood prize for playwriting for her play Bird.

Currently, Katherine is working with companies such as the National Theatre, National Theatre Wales, Birmingham Rep and BBC Drama.

Francesca Goodridge directs. Goodridge took part in The Theatr Clwyd Carne Traineeship for Directors in Wales.

She recently co-founded The Far Away Plays – an online play reading company that champions Welsh and Wales-based creatives – with a view to revisit existing Welsh plays and discuss the reimagining of those classics for today.

She has been Associate or Assistant Director on over ten productions and co-productions with Theatr Clwyd including Isla, Curtain Up, A Christmas Carol, Pavilion, WaveMe Goodbye, Dick Whittington and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Her recent Christmas production of The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester, was favoured as one of the best Christmas family shows to see in 2021 by The Observer.

A Pretty Sh*tty Love will be performed at Theatr Clwyd from Friday 8 July– Saturday 23 July in Theatr Mix.

Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.