Posted: Wed 1st Dec 2021

Updated: Wed 1st Dec

Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in parts of Flintshire on Thursday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice which may affect roads and paths in parts of Flintshire on Thursday morning.

The warning comes into play at midnight and is active until 10am on Thursday.

It states there could be some “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths” and some roads and railways “may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

The warning covers areas around Buckley and Mold.

The Met Office has said: “An area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south across much of Wales and parts of western England on Thursday morning.”

“With temperatures falling ahead the rain, sleet and snow arriving, some icy stretches are likely to form on frozen ground. ”

“Whilst some snow will fall, this will be mainly on higher ground, although perhaps to lower levels for a time in the Welsh Marches and parts of the West Country.”

“Only small amounts are expected with perhaps 1-2 cm of slushy accumulations in places.”

How to prepare for driving on ice

  • Firstly, think about whether your journey is really necessary.
  • Tyre grip is hugely reduced on icy roads, and braking distances are much longer.
  • Even if you avoid an accident, your car may get stuck – potentially leading to a long walk home. Traffic congestion is likely to be worse, too. If you don’t get stuck, the driver in front of you probably will…
  • Before you leave home, make sure you pack a charged mobile phone (and a charger cable), a bottle of water, a few snacks and a warm blanket. If snowfall looks likely, a set of snow socks – high-grip fabric covers fitted over the car’s driven wheels – is worth having, too.
  • If you’re driving to meet someone, let them know your route and when you expect to arrive. Make sure the car’s windows and mirrors are completely clear before you set off. And in cars with selectable drive modes, select the best option for cold conditions.

How to drive on icy roads

  • Anticipation and smoothness are key for driving on icy roads.
  • Look well ahead for potential hazards – including, of course, patches of ice – and keep your speed well down.
  • Accelerate, brake, steer and change gear as smoothly as possible to reduce the risk of a skid.
  • A higher gear may be more appropriate to aid grip on packed ice.
  • This helps manage engine power delivery, making it easier to find traction. If it’s a manual, you might need to slip the clutch a little to prevent the car from stalling.
  • Many automatics will let you select second gear at a standstill to pull away in.

 



