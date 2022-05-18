Hundreds take in sight and sound of medieval battle at Bailey Hill in Mold over the weekend

More than 600 people visited the Bailey Hill Project in Mold during an event-packed family weekend which included displays from a local re-enactment group.

Cwmwd Iâl showed off their combat skills bringing the sights and sounds of battle to the ground where a medieval castle once stood.

The group portray men and women living in and around the commote (or territory) of Iâl in northeast Wales from the ninth to twelfth centuries AD (AD850-1199).

The event included a number of displays and a warrior encampment, soldiers demonstrated different weapons and fighting techniques.

Children from the audience were invited into the arena to take part in a fighting masterclass and put their new skills to the test against the warrior band.

The Outer Bailey was transformed into a warrior encampment where food must be prepared, clothes and armour mended, weapons repaired, troops trained, and all the time be alert for a possible attack.

Over the weekend Theatr Clwyd provided a family workshop while Fiona Collins delivered a storytelling workshop inspired by Bailey Hill.

Professor Llusern entertained visitors with medieval puppet shows as well as street magic and welsh storytelling.

Clwyd Powys Archaeological Trust also attended showcasing some of the fantastic archaeology found on Bailey Hill during the 2020 redevelopment work.

Resident artist for Bailey Hill, Huw Davies was on hand to demonstrate wood carving and explain the ‘Different View Art’ Project which is currently taking place in local primary and secondary schools.

Jo Lane, Bailey Hill Project Officer said: “It was lovely to see so many people on the Bailey Hill and enjoying the event.”

“A huge thanks must be given to the Bailey Hill Volunteers who without their help we would not be able to host such events. ”

“We hope to build on this event and make it an annual festival on Bailey Hill.”

The event was free to attend due to the funding received from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and LEADER funding through Cadwyn Clwyd.

Photo Credit: Paul Tatterson – Bailey Hill Volunteer.