The Rhyl lifeboat crew respond call reporting a small boat run aground off Talacre.
Rhyl’s volunteer lifeboat crew was called out on Wednesday evening to investigate a small vessel that had run aground on the West Hoyle inner bank off Talacre.
The RNLI crew received reports from passing wind farm vessels that the vessel, which was around 20 feet long, was posing a potential hazard to shipping if it strayed into the channel on the approach to Mostyn.
The crew, who were alerted at 8:10 pm, arrived at the scene in just 12 minutes.
Upon arrival, they discovered that the vessel had no people on board and was in poor condition.
Despite their best efforts to remove the boat from the bank, it proved too difficult, and the boat began to break up.
As a result, the lifeboat crew stood by until the vessel sank.
They noted the position of the wreckage and passed the information on to the Coastguard co-ordinating centre in Holyhead.
Fortunately, the vessel was still outside the main channel, meaning there was no immediate threat to other vessels in the area.
The crew returned to Rhyl, and the coastguard stood them down by 10:30 pm.
