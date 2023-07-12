The Dinosaurs are coming: Jurassic summer fun returns to Chester with roarsome activities
Chester will be transported back to prehistoric times this summer, as Chester BID’s popular dinosaur-themed event returns to the city, promising to be bigger, better and more roar-tastic than ever.
Starting on Saturday, 22nd July, and continuing until Sunday, 30th July, Chester’s streets will be home to a number of Jurassic-themed activities and walkabouts.
This year’s event is set to be an unforgettable experience for families and dinosaur enthusiasts alike.
Among the highlights is the Dinosaur Trail. From 22nd to 30th July, participants are invited to find 25 dinosaurs hidden in businesses across the city.
Those who complete the trail will stand a chance to win a £50 Chester Gift card. Trail sheets can be collected from the Visitor Information Centre or downloaded online.
On the weekend of 29th and 30th July, the main Dinosaur Walkabouts will take place from 11 am to 3 pm.
During these times, the world’s largest Stegosaurus, Baxter the T-Rex, and a collection of adorable Dino babies will be visiting the streets of Chester.
And it’s not just about watching the dinosaurs. Visitors can join in the fun by donning their own prehistoric outfits.
A Fancy Dress Competition will be held at 2.30 pm each day, with prizes up for grabs for the most creative costumes.
Speaking about the event, Chester BID Business Engagement Manager Luka said, “After the success of last year’s Dinosaurs, we made sure to make this year’s #RoarsomeChester even bigger and better than ever! We want everyone to come down and join in and have a ‘Roarsome’ time with the team!”
Luka also suggested visitors make the most of the city’s facilities while enjoying the event.
“Whilst you’re there, why not make a day of it and have a bite to eat in our many cafes and restaurants and pop into our popular kid-friendly stores throughout the city. It’s sure to be a tricera-top day out for all!”
Full details about #RoarsomeChester can be found on the official website, here.
With a whole host of activities planned, the streets of Chester are guaranteed to be full of prehistoric fun this summer. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
