TfW: Wales to host first Public Transport Summit in Wrexham

Transport for Wales (TfW) will hold Wales’ first Public Transport Summit in Wrexham next month, bringing together transport and business leaders from Wales and nearby regions of England.

The two-day summit – on 22 and 23 May – will include discussions on integrated transport and infrastructure projects in Wales and the Borders.

The event comes as Transport for Wales continues its investment programme, which includes £800 million for new trains and over £1 billion for the South Wales Metro.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, welcomed the summit:

“Public transport is being transformed for the better in Wales, including through our investment in new trains and an exciting future for buses through our Bus Bill. I’m looking forward to Wales’ first Public Transport Summit where we will have an opportunity to all work together across all sectors and on a cross-border basis.”

James Price, Chief Executive of TfW, said the event is about long-term collaboration:

“This will be Wales’ first Public Transport Summit and we have an array of very influential and interesting speakers, who will be joining us and be part of the discussion about the future of public transport in Wales and the Borders.”

He added: “This is about building collaborative working partnerships between all sectors within the transport industry and offering a joined-up vision for the future. I’d encourage all representatives from across the transport sector and business community within Wales and the Borders to join us for this event.”

The summit will include keynote speeches, panel discussions and sessions involving transport and business representatives from Wales and neighbouring regions.

More information, including tickets and speaker details, is available at www.tfw.wales/summit