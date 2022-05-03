Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 3rd May 2022

Temporary traffic lights causing long delays on approaches to Penymynydd roundabout

There have been long delays on approaches to Penymynydd roundabout this morning due to temporary traffic lights.

The four-way signals have caused traffic to queue for over a mile back along the A550 to the Penyffordd roundabout causing delays of around 40 minutes for drivers.

Drivers approaching Penymynydd roundabout on the A5118 from Padeswood have been hit with delays of over 25 minutes.

There is a half-mile long queue from Dobshill on the A550 to the roundabout.

There doesn’t appear to be any advance warning of the temporary lights on traffic websites or on Flintshire council’s own roadworks list.

@chunky_mufc tweeted Deeside.com to say:  “No advance warning of these lights. They have caused a few people to be late for work this morning.”

“Are the 4 way traffic lights on Penymynnydd roundabout going to be there a while? Absolutely nothing on any of the traffic websites or planned roadworks website on Flintshire council website.”

A local traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic on A550 both ways at A5118 Chester Road (Penymynydd Roundabout). In the construction area.”



