Teenager arrested in Hawarden after knives found in his bedroom and school bag

A teenager has been arrested in Hawarden after a number of knives were found in his bedroom and school bag following a tip-off to police by a member of the public.

Police said they received intelligence reports of illegal weapon-carrying by a male youth and officers attended an address in Hawarden on Saturday.

Information passed to officers suggested weapons had been stored at the property and that the male had distributed some of these items to friends.

Police said the occupants of the address consented to a search being conducted, with three knives found concealed inside.

Two were found in a bedside drawer, the other in a school bag.

“The knives were seized and then destroyed as per the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.”

“A 15-year-old male was arrested and subsequently released under investigation.” Police said.

Sgt Simon Williams said: “North Wales Police will continue to act on information from the public.

“This incident highlights the importance of information received and of the officers tasked to act on that information.

“It is vitally important that our communities are safe and that those who carry knives understand the detrimental effects that knife crime/possession has on people’s lives.

“I would encourage anyone with information about people carrying knives to contact North Wales Police on 101 or to report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111