‘Take the splash’ and fundraise to mark Wales Air Ambulance’s 21st Anniversary

Listen to this article

Are you ready to take the plunge and immerse yourself in water 21 times in aid of a lifesaving charity?

To mark the Wales Air Ambulance’s 21st anniversary the charity has launched its ‘Splash 21 challenge’, which will take place throughout the month of September.

To take part you can either swim, have a cold shower, surf, or sit in a hot tub, whilst helping the 24/7 service keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

Entry is free but participants are encouraged to fundraise during Splash 21. If you raise £100 the participant will receive a bespoke Wales Air Ambulance swimming cap.

The Wales Air Ambulance Charity emergency service offers advanced critical care and is often described as a ‘Flying ED’.

The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners are highly skilled and carry some of the most pioneering medical equipment in the world. They can deliver blood transfusions, administer anaesthesia, and undertake emergency operations at the scene of the incident, before flying the patient directly to specialist care.

Katie Macro, Campaigns Manager for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “This is an exciting time for the Wales Air Ambulance, we’re currently celebrating our 21st anniversary and hope members of the public will take part in Splash 21 to mark the occasion.

“We are delighted to be launching our first water challenge. Swim challenges have become hugely popular for charities, and we are excited to engage new and existing supporters. Swimming and cold-water activities are also great for your mental health and physical wellbeing.

“This is a perfect fundraiser for everyone and can be completed anywhere.

“In 21 years, the charity has evolved from a 12-hour service to a 24/7 service, which is incredible. Our medics offer advance critical care treatment to the patients at the side of the road. All this wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of the people of Wales.

“This is their charity, and we hope they will support us with Splash 21. The fundraiser is open to people of all ages, and they can choose a water-based challenge that suits their needs.

“The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £8 million every year to keep its emergency helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road. Fundraisers, like this one, will help us to continue to be there for the people of Wales when they need us most.”

To find out more information on Splash 21 visit www.walesairambulance.com/splash-21 or www.ambiwlansawyrcymru.com/sblash-21

