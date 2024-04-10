Swansway teams up with Chinese EV maker BYD to launch Chester dealership

Swansway Motor Group, a family-run car dealership, is preparing to open a brand-new showroom devoted entirely to electric vehicles (EVs).

In a key move, Swansway has teamed up with BYD, a top Chinese electric car maker, to create the BYD Chester dealership.

The new venture will open on 1st May, situated at Bumpers Lane, Chester.

As part of its growth plans, the dealership will stand next to its current Motor Match used car supermarket.

This represents Swansway’s entry into the EV market, expanding its franchise to add two BYD dealerships – BYD Chester and BYD Crewe.

Swansway already has a strong presence in Chester with its Swansway Chester Peugeot dealer, and the new BYD dealerships are expected to strengthen its position in the area further.

Swansway Motor Group Director John Smyth said; “We’re eager to see what this partnership will bring for the Swansway Motor Group name but also our retail and fleet customers.”

“Their focus on electric vehicles reflects the changes in the market and as a brand, BYD is making its mark in the UK, and we are looking forward to being a part of that expansion.”

The popularity of electric vehicles is continually rising, and BYD’s entrance into the UK market has not gone unnoticed.

BYD made its UK debut in early 2023 with the Atto 3, a family SUV, and has since expanded to include two more models, the Dolphin and the Seal.

All BYD vehicles will be built on the company’s new e-Platform 3.0 chassis, a modular electric platform that supports front, rear, and four-wheel drive configurations.

Originating as a battery manufacturer in 1995, the company is now utilising its expertise to develop clever technology.

The brand’s innovative cobalt-free Blade Battery pack has been designed to prioritise safety, durability, and efficiency, highlighting BYD’s commitment to advancing EV technology.