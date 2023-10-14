Sustainable fuel tests at Hawarden Airport signal greener future for Aviation

Scientists have recently tested how green plane fuels impact the environment at a facility within Hawarden Airport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The groundbreaking research into sustainable aviation fuels is being carried out by The National Centre for Atmospheric Science, in collaboration with various partners.

Sustainable aviation fuels, derived from renewable biomass and waste resources, can act as direct substitutes for traditional jet fuels.

These eco-friendly alternatives not only fit effortlessly with existing aircraft engines but also have the potential to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%!

Ground-based engine testing at Hawarden has allowed the team to examine a variety of air pollutants emitted by the combustion of mixed aviation biofuel and HEFA fuel (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids). This was to compare emissions from sustainable and non-sustainable fuel sources.

HEFA fuel comprises waste and residual fats such as vegetable oil, used cooking oil, and animal fats.

Sustainable aviation fuel, sourced from renewable biomass and waste, can directly replace jet fuel derived from crude oil.

Scientists examined the emissions these fuels release when burnt in engines, using the FAAM Airborne Laboratory's BAe-146-301 aircraft and a test engine from SCITEK Consultants Ltd at CFS Aero facilities at Hawarden Airport.