Sustainable fuel tests at Hawarden Airport signal greener future for Aviation
Scientists have recently tested how green plane fuels impact the environment at a facility within Hawarden Airport.
The groundbreaking research into sustainable aviation fuels is being carried out by The National Centre for Atmospheric Science, in collaboration with various partners.
Sustainable aviation fuels, derived from renewable biomass and waste resources, can act as direct substitutes for traditional jet fuels.
These eco-friendly alternatives not only fit effortlessly with existing aircraft engines but also have the potential to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%!
Ground-based engine testing at Hawarden has allowed the team to examine a variety of air pollutants emitted by the combustion of mixed aviation biofuel and HEFA fuel (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids). This was to compare emissions from sustainable and non-sustainable fuel sources.
HEFA fuel comprises waste and residual fats such as vegetable oil, used cooking oil, and animal fats.
Sustainable aviation fuel, sourced from renewable biomass and waste, can directly replace jet fuel derived from crude oil.
Scientists examined the emissions these fuels release when burnt in engines, using the FAAM Airborne Laboratory’s BAe-146-301 aircraft and a test engine from SCITEK Consultants Ltd at CFS Aero facilities at Hawarden Airport.
Dr Paul I Williams, a scientist from the University of Manchester, shared some initial insights.
When using sustainable aviation fuel, the emissions of harmful particles, notably ultrafine black carbon, were significantly reduced, especially during flight cruising phases.
Dr Williams stated, “During our ground-based engine tests, we examined emissions of ultrafine black carbon, which is also termed non-volatile particulate matter. Such emissions from aircraft engines at low thrust can affect local air quality near the earth’s surface and the communities living and working around airports. Our findings revealed that for every kilogram of mixed sustainable aviation fuel consumed, there is about 45% fewer particles and 80% less weight of non-volatile particulate matter.”
“In high-altitude cruise phases, there were also fewer non-volatile particulate matter emissions. This suggests that cruising aircraft would produce fewer of these particles, affecting contrail formation, which might help reduce global aviation’s climate-warming effects.”
Alan Woolley, leader of the FAAM Airborne Laboratory, commented, “Our data will enhance the aviation sector’s understanding of the gases and particles emitted from gas turbine engines, similar to those on the FAAM Airborne Laboratory’s research plane.”
Latest News