Posted: Sun 26th May 2024

Survey demonstrates the positive international student experience at Chester 

The University of Chester is celebrating a strong performance in providing an excellent experience for its international students. 

The University has been named in the top ten nationally in 20 categories in the International Student Barometer Survey including a top three and four top five category placings. 

It has also performed strongly in the global rankings with five top 15 category placings and a placing in the top ten. 

The International Student Barometer Survey is an annual survey conducted by i-graduate which provides insight into the decision-making, expectations, perceptions, and intentions of international students across the globe from application to graduation.  

The University of Chester uses the feedback it receives from this survey to make informed decisions to enhance the international student experience and to highlight the areas for improvement. 

The University placed in the top three in the UK rankings out of more than 100 institutions for Language Support and in the top five for Face-Face Orientation; Surroundings Outside the Institution; Visa Advice and Mental Health and Wellbeing Support. 

Highlights amongst its top ten rankings in the UK included Quality of Lectures, Living Costs and Feeling Safe and Secure on Campus. 

Globally there was a top ten placing for Visa Advice and top 15 placings for Learning Overall; Quality of Lectures; Face-to Face Orientation; Communication with Students and Recommendation.  

The survey also revealed Percentage Satisfaction Scores of 96.8% in the category of Feeling Safe and Secure on Campus; 95.6% for On-Campus Facilities Access; 95.1% for Expert Lecturers and 92.3% for the Quality of Lectures.

Jonathan Pritchard, Director of the International Centre at the University of Chester, said: “This is a really pleasing result and shows the strength of the Chester offer to our international students. It is very encouraging to see how they are benefiting from their time with us and enjoying their student experience.” 

