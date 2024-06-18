Surge in ASDA scam emails prompts alert from Action Fraud

In the past two weeks, Action Fraud has received 1,754 reports regarding fraudulent emails falsely claiming to be from ASDA.

These emails attempt to lure recipients by promising a free prize, which can be claimed by completing a survey.

However, the links provided in these emails direct users to phishing websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

The rise in reports has prompted Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre, to issue a warning to the public.

A spokesperson for Action Fraud emphasised the importance of vigilance: “If you have doubts about a message, contact the organisation directly. Do not use the numbers or addresses provided in the message. Instead, use the contact details from their official website.”

To combat this growing threat, recipients of such suspicious emails are encouraged to forward them to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at [email protected].

Reporting these emails helps in the swift removal of malicious content and the shutdown of fraudulent websites.

The public is reminded that legitimate organisations, including banks and retailers like ASDA, will never ask for personal information via email. Staying informed and cautious is essential in preventing cybercrime.

For more information on how to deal with suspicious messages, visit the Action Fraud website and follow their guidelines to protect yourself from phishing scams and other cyber threats.