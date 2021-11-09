“Support the NHS this winter by getting your booster vaccination” – Health Minister

The Health Minister is urging people to have their autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination to support the NHS ahead of winter.

More than half a million people have now had their Covid-19 booster vaccination in Wales, including three-quarters of care home residents, more than half of 70 to 74-year-olds and more than a quarter of 65 to 69-year-olds.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan will say at a press conference today: “Our NHS and care workforce is doing an incredible job but they are exhausted – they’ve worked flat out and have done everything we have asked of them.

“We can support the NHS this winter by getting the spread of coronavirus under control and preventing more people falling seriously ill with Covid-19.

“We can do this by ensuring we’ve had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and having the autumn booster too if we’re eligible. Having our winter flu jab will also help.

“It’s also important that we choose the right service for our healthcare needs.

“If you need care for minor injuries and illnesses, your local pharmacy can help and minor injury units treat a wide range of injuries rather than heading straight to A&E.”

Progress was made over half term vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds – just over 48% are now vaccinated and everyone in this age group has been offered the vaccine.

Any young person who could not make their appointment due to prior arrangements or because they had coronavirus will be given another appointment. There are also walk in appointments available in some places across Wales for this age group.

Health boards in Wales are issuing appointments for those eligible for the booster vaccination in priority order starting with those most at risk of serious illness, in line with JCVI advice.

People in Wales will be invited by their health board and will be contacted when it is their turn.

They will either receive a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or a Moderna vaccine, which have both proven to be very safe and highly effective.

This approach continues to achieve high coverage and speed and Welsh Government encourage anyone invited for their booster vaccination to take up the offer.