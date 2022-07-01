Deeside.com > News

Stunning new images reveal what Chester Zoo’s luxury wedding and events venue will look like

Stunning new images have revealed what Chester Zoo’s upcoming luxury wedding and events venue, The Square, will look like when it opens next year.

The zoo has released an exclusive set of artist’s impressions providing a first glimpse of the wildlife charity’s new 380-capacity wedding destination – which is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

The pictures show the building’s bright and spacious interiors, which feature patterns and textures that draws inspiration from the zoo’s mission to prevent the extinction of endangered species.

Featuring an impressive gated entrance, the unique building will have its own large private courtyard, exposed brick walls, vaulted rafters and large windows overlooking the zoo’s botanical gardens, as well as a host of preserved historical features.

The luxury space is an extension of an existing Grade II listed stable block that has stood at the heart of the 128-acre zoo since it opened in 1931. The original structures were once home to some of the zoo’s first animals such as lions, bears and chimpanzees.

Zoo conservationists say they plan to retain the ‘rich history and character’ of the building, while renovating and extending some areas using sustainably sourced, wildlife-friendly materials.

Jamie Christon, CEO at Chester Zoo, said: “Work is underway to bring to life this incredible building that has stood at the heart of the zoo for more than 91 years. The Square will be a special, one-of-a-kind space that preserves the zoo’s rich history and character, while also adding a modern twist to its interior that showcases our plans for a more sustainable future.

“While the zoo has, for some time, offered an intimate wedding and events space at The Oakfield gastropub, which can hold around 50 guests, we’re frequently asked if we can accommodate larger scale events. That’s why we’re really excited to begin welcoming guests to this incredible new venue from early next year.

“But what’s particularly special is that income generated by each and every occasion that takes place at The Square will contribute to our charitable mission and help us to secure a brighter future for wildlife on our planet.

“When The Square opens in spring 2023 there will be nothing else quite like it in the UK. Who wouldn’t want to get married surrounded by 27,000 animals?”

The grand opening of The Square is planned for spring 2023 and wedding dates are still available. The main event room is planned to have a capacity of 200 while reception and breakout rooms bring the total capacity to 380. To find out more or to enquire about your wedding or event, visit: www.chesterzoo.org/thesquare



