Stuart House in Hawarden approved for apartment conversion

A house in Hawarden which was previously used as a bed and breakfast and doctor’s surgery is set to be turned into four apartments.

It follows planning permission being granted to redevelop the early 19th-century property on Glynne Way, known as Stuart House.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council by the Ancaster Estate in March 2023 to convert the building into four self-contained apartments and turn a garage and barn at the back of the property into one home.

Similar proposals were previously refused in November 2022 due to concerns over a lack of parking.

Planning officials also took issue as the property is located within the Hawarden Conservation Area and amongst a large number of listed buildings.

However, the scheme has now been approved by the local authority after changes were made to the latest plans to address their reservations.

It will result in an outdoor toilet and coal shed at the back of the building being demolished to make way for extra parking spaces.

In a decision report, planning officer Glyn Jones said: “The application site comprises a large, detached dwelling known as Stuart House, and the former stables and outbuildings to the rear.

“The site forms part of the developed frontage of Glynne Way, within the historic centre of Hawarden, which is located within the settlement boundary for Hawarden.

“The local planning authority are satisfied that the proposal respects the local heritage assets and the character of the existing site which forms part of the conservation area.

“It is considered that the scheme will enhance and contribute to the character of the conservation area and ensure long term viability of the buildings.”

He added: “The application proposes parking provision for eight vehicles within the site, which accords with the standards set out in planning guidance.

“The submitted transport report identifies that an increased use of access points would be marginal and not to the detriment of the highway network.”

A notice on the council’s website shows the plans were approved using delegated powers given to officers to decide on minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter