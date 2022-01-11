Struggling hospitality businesses need more financial support, Welsh Conservatives say

Ministers in Cardiff Bay must make more financial support available for struggling hospitality businesses across the country, the Welsh Conservatives have demanded.

First Minister Mark Drakeford imposed tough restrictions on businesses just after Christmas with nightclubs shut, rule of six brought back and two metre social distancing re-introduced.

Many businesses were struggling before Christmas with customers cancelling their bookings in the run-up to the festive period due to concern surrounding the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Ministers announced a £120m fund to help companies and their Economic Resilience Fund is set to open next week.

But the Welsh Conservatives fear it won’t be enough to fully compensate businesses for all the hardship they’ve had to endure.

The party has also once again reiterated its calls for Labour ministers to publish a roadmap out of restrictions as we learn to live with the virus, and to provide families and businesses with much-needed clarity.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, Tom Giffard MS, said:

“Our hospitality businesses have been absolutely devastated by coronavirus, and now their misery is continuing with Labour’s restrictions.

“The money announced so far to support the industry is a step in the right direction, but we need to see a lot more cash made available especially as restrictions are remaining in place for the time being.

“I have been inundated with letters and emails from business owners who are fearful that Labour’s pot of cash won’t even touch the sides when it comes to recouping the money lost over the festive period and covering the cost of staff.

“Labour ministers need to provide a roadmap out of restrictions so businesses know when they can return to trading as close to normal as possible, and they need to drastically increase the cash help on offer.”