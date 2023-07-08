Storms and heavy rain flood roads and block Wrexham to Bidston railway line
Heavy rain across Flintshire has caused flash flooding on a number of roads and forced the closure of the Wrexham to Bidston railway line.
North Wales Police have reported instances of localised flooding from Connahs Quay to Greenfield along the coast road.
This includes Mostyn Road (coast road) currently being flooded, and the area by the Papermill in Oakenholt.
Stuart Jones also sent us this picture (below) from Saltney, a traffic report for the area ststes: “ Road closed due to flooding on A5104 High Street Eastbound at River Lane.”
There is also disruption on the railway with trains between Wrexham and Bidston cancelled until at least 6pm due to flooding near Gwersyllt.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms across parts of the UK for Saturday, July 8.
They are urging residents to brace themselves for potential flooding and service disruptions.
This warning, effective until 11:59pm today, suggests that “spray and sudden flooding could result in challenging driving conditions and potential road closures.”
The warning further adds, “Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are anticipated, especially in areas where flooding or lightning strikes occur.”
This weather disruption occurs amidst an unpredictable UK summer season. The previous month was confirmed as the hottest on record for the UK.
The UK, including England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, all logged their respective warmest June in a series dating back to 1884, some by a significant margin.
Rainfall was sparse for much of June, although totals did increase in the second half of the month. The UK experienced just 68% of its average rainfall for the month, with 52.2mm of rainfall.
Wales was notably dry, recording just over half of its average monthly rainfall with 46.7mm (51% of average).
