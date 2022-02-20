Storm Franklin: Latest Flintshire Council update on waste collection services

Flintshire Council has issued an update on waste collection services that could be impacted by Storm Franklin.

The council suspended household recycling and waste collections on Friday during Storm Eunice and revised collections days for affected areas.

With the onset of more stormy weather, the council has said there may be some disruption to services on Monday.

A Flintshire Council statement says: “We are currently experiencing strengthening winds across the County.”

“The Met Office currently has a yellow warning in place for high winds from 12 noon today, Sunday 20 February until 1pm on Monday 21 February. ”

“The Met Office has named the weather system as Storm Franklin, which is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the UK during Sunday evening, overnight and throughout Monday morning.”

Recycling and Waste Collections

We are currently anticipating that scheduled collections for Monday 21 February will be operational and crews will be out as usual, although the weather conditions may cause some disruption and we will continue to monitor this closely.

Scheduled collections for Saturday 19 February were unaffected and crews were out as usual. However, a number of properties in the Talacre area, who may have been anticipating continued disruption into Saturday, didn’t present their waste and recycling out for collection. As a result we will attempt to return for collections to Talacre on Monday 21 February.

Residents are advised to put their waste and recycling at the kerbside from 7am. Due to the forecast of strong winds overnight, residents are advised to put their bins and containers out on the morning of their collections to keep them out of the wind.

Suspended waste and recycling collections on Friday 18 February

Following the suspension of the waste and recycling collections on Friday 18 February due to Storm Eunice, revised collections for the affected areas are as follows:

Residual waste collections (black bins) – A revised collection will be provided on Monday, 21 February. Please ensure that the black bin is placed out for collection at the kerbside by 7am on Monday 21 February. Due to the forecast of strong winds overnight, residents are advised to put their bins and containers out on the morning of their collections to keep them out of the wind.

Recycling Collections – Recycling collections will be made on the next scheduled collection day, which is next Friday 25 February. Unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity be able to provide a replacement collection service in the interim. Please store all recycling until this date or take it to the nearest household recycling centre.

Food waste collections – Food waste collections will be made on the next scheduled collection day, which is next Friday 25 February. Unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity be able to provide a replacement collection service in the interim. Please store food waste until this date or take it to the nearest household recycling centre.

Medical/AHP/nappy collections – Replacement collections being made over three days on Saturday,19 February, Sunday 20 February and Monday 21 February. Unfortunately we are unable to specify the day; however, we will attempt to collect all properties as quickly as possible. Please leave the orange box in a secure position from 7am each day until it is collected by the crew.

Household Recycling Centres (HRCs)

All of our HRCs are open as usual today with normal operating hours from 9am until 5pm.

Please note: There may be some disruption at our household recycling centres over the next couple of days due to the weather conditions and sites may either be delayed in opening or require closures to ensure that they are safe for customers or to repair any damage caused by the weather.

Winter Maintenance

Gritting crews will likely be out from 7pm this evening (20 February) due to wintery showers and freezing conditions overnight.