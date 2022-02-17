Storm Eunice: Flintshire Council is suspending some services on Friday

Flintshire Council has said a number of services will not be operating on Friday due to Storm Eunice which is expected to cause widespread disruption.

An amber weather warning is in place across Wales and large parts of England tomorrow, with gusts of more than 70mph expected locally.

The Met Office has said this morning the alert will be active from 5 am through 9 pm on Friday.

All schools in Flintshire are set to close tomorrow due to Storm Eunice.

North Wales Police are also advising people to keep away from the coast and rivers and minimise travel.

All train services in Wales will be suspended for the whole day, with disruption likely to continue into the weekend, “so that more than 1000 miles of track can be checked and cleared of debris and fallen trees.”

Flintshire Council has said: “Public sector partners across North Wales are working together to protect life and minimise harm and has recommended that all educational establishments across North Wales should close tomorrow.”

“Our position here in Flintshire is that all schools – local authority maintained, voluntary aided, voluntary controlled and foundation schools – will follow this direction and close.”

“We are advising against visiting the Dee Estuary.”

“All Council employees, who are not delivering essential front line services, are being asked to work from home and suspend non-essential site visits and meetings.”

The Council said it is “monitoring the situation here in Flintshire closely based on the most up to date forecasts and predictions, and in order to maintain the safety of both our residents and our workforce.”

The following services will not operate on Friday 18 February:

Household recycling and waste collections*

Household Recycling Centres

Bulky waste collections operated by Flintshire Refurbs

Nappy and AHP collections

Social Services Day Centres

Flintshire Connects Centres

Ty Dewi Sant Reception

All Flintshire woodland sites including Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley



The Council’s Contact Centre 01352 702121 will be open between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

“Our team will be working hard to take your calls, however, it is likely that phone lines will be busy and it may take us a little longer to answer. If your matter is not urgent please consider waiting until next week to make contact or alternatively go to www.flintshire.gov.uk.” A spokesperson said.

“We will provide regular updates throughout the day tomorrow on how the weather is affecting Council services.”

“You will be able to find these on our website www.flintshire.gov.uk/WeatherUpdates and by following us on Twitter @FlintshireCC.”

“Residents who are expecting a waste or recycling collection tomorrow are asked to not place items at the kerbside and store items securely inside the property – all collections are suspended tomorrow.”

“Recycling will be collected on the next scheduled recycling day and further information will be issued about waste collections. We plan to catch-up early next week.” The Council said.