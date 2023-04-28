Still time charities in Alyn and Deeside to sign up for free online funding workshop

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami is partnering with People’s Postcode Lottery to host a free online funding workshop for local charities, volunteer organisations, and community groups. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The virtual event, scheduled for May 5th at 1 pm, aims to provide guidance on applying for funds to make a difference in their communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2021, People’s Postcode Lottery funded £17 million to support 3,700 local good causes and community groups across Britain. Over £159,000 raised by players has already made a significant impact on numerous small, local organisations in Alyn and Deeside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2023, grassroots good causes will once again have the opportunity to apply for funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Tami MP said, “I know there are lots of fantastic charities locally doing great work, and I hope that they will attend the workshop and find out about funding available and how to apply.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Malcolm Fleming, Head of Public Affairs at People’s Postcode Lottery, highlighted the importance of supporting local charities and good causes, particularly during times when essential funds may be lacking. “Our free virtual workshop is a useful opportunity for smaller, local charities and groups to find out about the funding available, get pointers on applying, and ask us any questions,” he added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £1 billion for thousands of charities and good causes. Local charities and organisations interested in attending the workshop should contact funding@postcodelottery.co.uk for more information. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News